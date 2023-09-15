Former Gov. Craig Benson was named interim CEO of Planet Fitness, effective immediately, the company announced Friday.
The company’s board of directors decided “to transition to new leadership, resulting in Chris Rondeau's departure as the company's CEO,” the announcement said.
Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. fell 15.9% on Friday, to a three-year low following the announcement.
The company, which prides itself on its trademarked “Judgement-Free Zone” slogan, gave no reason for the leadership change.
“The management change is not the result of any material or unexpected financial events,” according to the announcement.
"While PLNT (Planet Fitness) saw significant growth during Rondeau's tenure as CEO, the transition announcement follows a more recent period of stock underperformance driven primarily by lower-than-expected franchise store growth," said RBC analysts led by Christopher Carril, in an investor note, according to Reuters.
As of June 30, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.
Benson, a company director, served as New Hampshire governor from January 2003 to January 2005.
Benson gained corner office experience after co-founding Cabletron Systems, Inc., a leading provider of networking solutions, four decades ago.
During his 17-year tenure, Benson served in various roles as chairman, CEO, chief operating officer and president, “helping take the company from a garage start-up to a publicly traded company with 7,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $1.6 billion,” according to the Cabletron announcement.
Rondeau will remain on the board of directors and will be nominated for reelection at the company's 2024 annual meeting. Rondeau will also serve in an advisory role as contemplated under his existing agreements with the company to help ensure a smooth transition.
"My 30-year career at Planet Fitness has been an incredible ride, and it's been an honor to lead this company and serve our employees, franchisees and members, all of whom have played a key role in our tremendous growth and success," Rondeau said in a statement. "I am grateful for and look forward to supporting the management team in an advisory capacity, and have confidence in the long-term potential of Planet Fitness."
The board has hired an executive search firm to help in finding a permanent CEO, with both internal and external candidates being considered.
Board chairman Stephen Spinelli, Jr. said, "As we enter the next chapter of Planet Fitness' journey, the Board felt that now was the right time to transition leadership.”