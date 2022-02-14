BELMONT — The Lakes Region Casino, which opened in 1975 as a greyhound race track, has new owners.
The casino on Route 106 was most recently owned by Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Potts NH RE LLC.
A spokesman for the New Hampshire Lottery said the new owners took over gaming operations on Dec. 29. They purchased the gaming business first and then leased the property from the owner.
The $3 million real estate sale was recorded at the Belknap Registry of Deeds on Jan. 12.
The buyer was recorded as Belmont Gaming LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company with its primary office listed as c/o Pilot Grove Management LLC of Las Vegas.
In 2020, the 24-acre property was assessed by the town at $1.92 million.
An employee at the Lakes Region Casino on Friday reached out to the principal of Pilot Grove Management at the request of a reporter. The employee, who asked not to be identified, later reported that the owners had nothing to say immediately.
Maura McCann, director of marketing at the New Hampshire Lottery, said in an e-mail Friday that Lakes Region Casino has been a charitable-gaming facility since 2006.
On its website, the Lakes Region Casino says it is open five days a week and offers “cash poker, poker tournaments & cash table games,” along with a full bar and restaurant.
It is one of 16 facilities in the state licensed by the New Hampshire Racing and Charitable Gaming Commission, McCann said, and currently has a game operator employer license which allows it to run games of chance and a facility license to host the games.