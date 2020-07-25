Bob Bahre, the developer and racetrack owner who brought NASCAR races to New Hampshire, died Friday at 93.
“Bob left an incredible mark on auto racing through the New England region, and his love of motorsports was legendary,” said David McGrath, New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager, in a statement. “He had a passionate commitment to both drivers and race fans, and that commitment was evident when he built our facility in 1990.” (See his obituary on Page B5)
Bahre grew up in Connecticut, and watched races at Cherry Park in Avon, Conn. But he told the Sunday News in a 1993 interview that he never aspired to be a driver — he wanted to own the track. He bought the Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine in 1964 and owned it for almost 25 years.
In 1988, Bahre sold the Maine speedway and bought what was then known as the Bryar Motorsports Park in Loudon.
Bahre changed the park’s name to New Hampshire International Speedway. He invested millions to rebuild the facility, without any guarantee that money-making NASCAR races would ever come to New Hampshire.
He added new, bigger grandstands, eventually expanding the capacity from 12,000 to 92,000 fans, and changing the speedway from a place where rowdy motorcycle racing fans were known to urinate off the stands to a more family-friendly place that aimed to draw major-league stock car races.
In an obituary, his family recalled the speedway was a family business with Bahre’s brother Richard Bahre and son Gary Bahre alongside him as the speedway grew.
“With Gary I’m lucky,” Bahre told the Sunday News in 1993. “He’s my son, my business partner and my best friend.”
Within a few years of building the new track and grandstands, the New Hampshire International Speedway was hosting two races a year in NASCAR’s Cup series.
As the speedway grew, longtime Loudon selectman Roger Maxfield said Bahre seemed to always consider the town.
“He was extremely decent to the selectboard, to the town,” Maxfield said. “He was extremely generous to the town.”
Bahre endowed a $2 million scholarship fund for college-bound students from Loudon, Maxfield said. The town is still able to use the interest from Bahre’s fund to provide scholarships.
Maxfield remembered Bahre spent a lot of time at the track when he owned it, and made a point of eating lunch at local businesses.
“He fit in real well, and we will miss him,” Maxfield said.
Bahre sold the track in 2008 to Bruton Smith, whose Speedway Motorsports, Inc. owns several tracks around the country. Bahre and Smith had once been partners in a speedway in North Carolina, which had been part of Bahre’s effort to bring a major NASCAR event to New Hampshire.
Smith remembered Bahre as a “pioneer” of motorsports in the region. “He wanted to grow our sport and build things that people will remember,” Smith said in a statement.
“He was a smart businessman and I have a lot of respect for that, but I have even more respect for the positive impact he had on people.”