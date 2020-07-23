A Dover building where newspapers were once printed and distributed has been sold for $3.2 million to a custom packaging supplier and manufacturer that serves an international client roster.
The 45,938-square-foot facility at 150 Venture Drive is where Foster’s Daily Democrat was printed from 1998 until 2019. Seacoast Media Group leased a portion of the plant and printed both Foster’s and the New Hampshire Union Leader there from 2013 until spring 2019.
In a news release issued on Thursday, officials from Index Packaging in Milton announced the purchase and said that they have also acquired an additional 20 acres to accommodate their significant expansion needs.
In November, Index Packaging announced it had acquired the customer lists and assets of Case Technology of Ipswich, Mass., and Kerrigan Paper of Haverhill, Mass. The company has been looking for a new center of operations for some time.
Last summer, a conceptual site plan was considered in Rochester’s Granite State Business Park.
Mike Wiles, president of Index Packaging, said in a statement that the facility in Dover fit all of the company’s needs.
“We are pleased with how well all parties were able to work together to complete this transaction during these unprecedented times and look forward to utilizing our new space to its full potential, having already begun looking at increasing the size of the building,” Wiles said.
Chris Healey of CBRE Group in Manchester represented Index Packaging for the transaction and said there is a decreasing availability for quality industrial properties in the Seacoast market, so finding a piece of property with expansion potential was important in sealing this deal.
On Thursday morning, Dover Mayor Robert Carrier said the transaction is positive for the city.
“We have our economic development director, and we push hard to try to get new businesses in our community because it really helps with job status overall and anything like this is really a win-win,” Carrier said.
Index Packaging employs approximately 170 people.