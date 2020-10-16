Jack Heath

“New Hampshire Today” host Jack Heath, who signed off from the WGIR-AM station on Thursday, has joined Binnie Media, which will launch a new show with him.

Jack Heath, former host of "NH Today" on WGIR-AM, has joined Binnie Media, which plans to broadcast Heath's new show over several FM and AM stations, the Concord-based company announced Friday.

“We are thrilled to have a talent like Jack join Binnie Media. He brings a breadth of experience and professionalism in journalism along with a connection to politics that will be of interest to our listeners," company founder Bill Binnie said in a press release Friday.

