Scene Setters: Sports betting 1

Retired New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, left, arm wrestles state Rep. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, on Dec. 30, at Shoppers Pub + Eatery at Indian Head in Manchester. Ninkovich is a partner with MOMS North Country to purchase Absolute PowerSports in Gorham.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/file

GORHAM — MOMS North Country is growing again with the acquisition of Absolute PowerSports — a partnership with retired New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.

The deal comes three years after MOMS opened its first location above the notches in Lancaster, and two years after outgrowing that space for its current home in Groveton.

Monday, November 09, 2020