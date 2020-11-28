Eric Soederberg

Eric Soederberg, the Entrepreneur of the Year for 2019, is scheduled to participate in a talk with other past winners on Wednesday as part of the Innovation Summit.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s free virtual Innovation Summit, which begins Monday, will feature the Entrepreneur of the Year and the Startup Showcase, events usually held in person.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

