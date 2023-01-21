Morning commuters

Morning commuters pass through the concourse at the underground metro railway station in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Talks with labor unions are underway for a broad framework agreement on working from home, lObsreported, citing an interview with Labor MinisterElisabeth Borne. 

 Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Boosting flexibility at work through changes such as a four-day week may both raise productivity and reverse the growing trend toward burnout, according to a panel of experts at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The idea of shortened weeks has gained traction since the Covid pandemic shook up staff schedules and gave many a glimpse of how different ways of working could improve their lives.