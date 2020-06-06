Chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
JCPenney will close four Granite State stores after weeks of news surrounding the department store’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The Texas-based company plans to close 154 locations across the country, according to a statement.
The locations closing in New Hampshire are Keene, North Conway, Rochester and West Lebanon. Store closing sales are expected to begin on June 11, with the first round of closings lasting 10-16 weeks, according to the company.
“It is not a total surprise given the changing landscape of brick and mortar retailing in America,” said Laconia economist Russ Thibeault. “It is also not a reflection on New Hampshire or its economy.”
Restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 intensified the economic struggles of many businesses, forcing them to close, he said.
“Online retailers were much more compatible with where we are now in the economy and the health crisis,” Thibeault said.
Anchor stores in many malls are struggling. Sears at the Steeplegate Mall in Concord and Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua were in the process of closing before the pandemic hit.
“When chains look at the issue whether to stay open or close, they look at the profitability of individual stores,” Thibeault said.
JCPenney stores will remain in Concord, Manchester, Nashua, Newington and Salem.
The store closings are part of a plan aimed at “driving sustainable, profitable growth” by reducing the number of stores and focusing on its strongest locations, according to the statement.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney, in a statement.
JCPenney reopened nearly 500 stores previously closed because of coronavirus restrictions.
JCPenney is the only anchor store at the Steeplegate Mall in Concord since Sears closed, and the others staying open draw shoppers from Massachusetts, said Nancy Kyle, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Retailers Association.
“There are people in those towns that have worked at those stores since they were in high school,” she said. “It has been a part of their lives and a part of their families, so it is just heartbreaking when you see this happening.”
She said she hopes JCPenney stores in the Granite State are safe from future rounds of closing.
Thibeault said it could have been worse.
“They could have closed all of them, but for those employees and those shoppers who buy at the stores that are closing, it is still a problem,” he said. “It is a major disruption for the employees and moderate disruption to the shoppers that like those particular stores.”