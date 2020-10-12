The Rosa

The Rosa in Portsmouth reopened earlier this month after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

 the rosa/facebook

Four restaurants in Portsmouth have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, The Rosa and its sister restaurant, Martingale Wharf, announced they are closing after a staff member at The Rosa tested positive for COVID-19. The Rosa had reopened earlier this month after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

