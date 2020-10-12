Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Four restaurants in Portsmouth have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, The Rosa and its sister restaurant, Martingale Wharf, announced they are closing after a staff member at The Rosa tested positive for COVID-19. Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe and Flatbread Company, which are located along the same downtown block, announced they would close last week.
A Portsmouth-based company that produces LED video screens for outdoor signs is growing due to demand from businesses that are looking to connect with customers as they try to recover from the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.
New Hampshire joined a $1.6 billion settlement agreement Monday with opioid maker Mallinckrodt that included attorneys general from 50 states and territories, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Monday.