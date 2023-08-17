FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York

Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, U.S., Nov. 30, 2017. 

 Lucas Jackson/File Photo/Reuters

Over the past month, Fox News has regained a significant chunk of the viewers it lost after firing star host Tucker Carlson in April - thanks to a new prime-time lineup designed to capitalize on the existing loyalties of the network's fans.

The top-rated cable-news station saw a sharp drop in viewership in spring, when the fill-in hosts who replaced Carlson at 8 p.m. averaged just 1.49 million total viewers in their first four weeks, less than half of the number that typically tuned in to his show.