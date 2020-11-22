Londonderry-based biotech lab and pharmaceutical production supplies manufacturer Foxx Life Sciences opened its third location and first overseas facility in Medchal, Hyderabad, India earlier this month. The newly built 20,000-square-foot building will serve as the company’s headquarters for the Asia market and will distribute and manufacture products destined for clients in Asia.

Foxx Life Sciences

Thomas Taylor, the company’s president and CEO, said the Indian headquarters was a result of four years of planning, and the company already has about 15 to 20 employees working there.

Foxx Life Sciences’ 20,000-square-foot building in India will serve as the company’s headquarters for the Asia market
Sunday, November 22, 2020