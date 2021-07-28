Foxx Life Sciences has recorded 40% year-over-year growth in nine of the past 10 years, the company says, and between its headquarters in Londonderry and another location in Salem, has grown to 80 employees.
At a ribbon-cutting and open house Wednesday for the Londonderry campus, investors, regional chambers of commerce and elected officials congratulated the biotech plastics company for creating a successful business and a strong employee culture.
“The culture is everything,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. “These guys are gonna be super successful.”
President and CEO Thomas Taylor, who founded the company in 2008, moved the company’s headquarters in late 2019 to 12 North Wentworth Ave., where it leases 175,000 square feet.
To hire a quality workforce amid statewide labor challenges, Taylor said he had to offer competitive pay and benefits that differentiate the company from its competitors.
The company pays $18 to $25 per hour for entry-level production positions depending on the assembly lines.
Benefits include 25 paid days off, which includes holidays. It also offers Harvard Pilgrim health and Northeast Delta Dental benefits, a 401(k) matching program and an emphasis on fun activities and events like company picnics.
“People are the most important asset,” Taylor said.
As part of Foxx’s emphasis on a work-life balance, Taylor said he and his wife, Director of Bioprocess Sales Alice Molteni Taylor, created a YouTube channel called “How to Have Fun Outdoors” which chronicles their camping trips between Vermont and Florida.
“We really encourage people to take vacations and do those things,” Taylor said.
Taylor said they have also tried to focus on hiring a younger workforce. He estimates about 60% of its New Hampshire employees are millennials.
The company has openings for about 20 to 30 people in manufacturing to help assemble a backlog of products.
Donna Morris, the president of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, said she’s excited to see biotech jobs in New Hampshire, since she and her husband had to commute to Massachusetts for biotech jobs themselves after graduating college.
So far this calendar year, Taylor said the company has grown 60% over this period last year. But to maintain the same rate of growth, he said the company is going to need more capital investment.
The celebration Wednesday reflected the company’s family-friendly approach to its workforce, with big, inflatable games for children outside, grilled lunches and a booth manned by the directors of the SEE Science Center of Manchester set up to show young people how to make a gooey model cell by combining tiny craft components and special liquid formulas.
Taylor recognized some of his longtime employees by naming three new cleanrooms after three employees, and named a new conference room — used for courting big pharma clients — after Molteni Taylor.
Foxx has a 10-year lease on the Londonderry facility, and Taylor said he expected it would take about half that time to fill the warehouse, but the company nearly filled it in just the first year and a half.
Last year, the company opened a facility in Hyderabad, India and is expanding its reach in the Asia market.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen had planned to attend the event but was needed in Washington, D.C., at the last minute. Shaheen’s special assistant for policy and projects, Michele Cota, read a letter of congratulations on her behalf