FRANCESTOWN — Philip Lawrence is hoping to make a go of bringing back the Francestown Village Store in his adopted hometown.
Lawrence entered into a lease agreement with the Francestown Improvement and Historical Society, which owns the building, to open a village grocery store in the Main Street property. While Lawrence is starting a new business, it is one the town has been trying to get going for years.
Sarah Pyle of the Francestown Improvement and Historical Society said Francestown had one of the oldest continuously operated village stores in the state, dating back more than 200 years, when it closed in 2014. The former owners ran into financial trouble and the property was headed for the auction block.
When William Smith, a Nevada millionaire, read a Washington Post story about the pending loss of the village store, he sent the society $125,000 to buy the property. Years of work and fundraising led to last year’s nationwide search for a new store proprietor. That’s where Lawrence came in.
“He’s got a great attitude and he’s crazy about Francestown,” Pyle said of Lawrence.
Lawrence, 30, had been kicking around the idea of starting a business when he first heard about the opportunity to run the store. He already knew he wanted to build a life in Francestown after he went trick-or-treating with his son, Linus, 3, last year.
“Everybody was out there and everybody was celebrating. It felt like it was a bigger thing than just us,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he wants to help build up that sense of community through his store by offering local produce and fresh products.
Aside from the traditional general store ware, Lawrence plans to operate a deli/lunch counter in the store as well.
The property is home to the store, opening next month, an Ameriprise financial office, and an artist studio and gallery operated by local artist Rosemary Conroy.
“We’re fully occupied now,” Pyle said.
Lawrence plans to get the stock in place to be able to open in a few weeks. Pyle said he may be offering goods online with curbside pickup because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Pyle is sure Lawrence will be a success as he draws the community back to his store.
“Village stores are centers for communities,” Pyle said.