Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken in Ontario, California. The brand signed a franchise agreement to bring the chain to New Hampshire. When and where is still to be determined.

 Provided by Dave’s Hot Chicken

NASHVILLE-STYLE HOT CHICKEN will soon migrate to New Hampshire, and get ready to sign a waiver if you want to try this fast-casual restaurant’s hot sauce known as “The Reaper.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept turned fast-casual brand, signed a franchise agreement with Al Graziano, who most recently was a Jersey Mike’s franchisee, to open here.

