NASHVILLE-STYLE HOT CHICKEN will soon migrate to New Hampshire, and get ready to sign a waiver if you want to try this fast-casual restaurant’s hot sauce known as “The Reaper.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept turned fast-casual brand, signed a franchise agreement with Al Graziano, who most recently was a Jersey Mike’s franchisee, to open here.
Exact locations have not been announced, but the deal includes Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties for territory.
Dave’s, which started as a food stand run by four friends in 2017, now has 60 locations and more than 700 restaurants in development.
The chicken restaurant has developed a cult following, according to a news release, with 262% total 2021 sales growth compared with 2020, the latest figures available.
The chain is known for its hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of homemade kale slaw, creamy mac n’ cheese and crispy french fries. The seven different spice levels range from “no spice” to the Reaper, which requires a “signed waiver for those who dare.” Each hand-breaded chicken is spiced to order. Media reports out there say it’s no joke.
Brand investors include Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and “Good Morning America” anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.
The closest locations to New Hampshire are in Newton and Woburn, Mass.
Any bets on where they’ll land first in New Hampshire?
Caffeine fix
On a more local level, Bean Me Up Espresso & Boba Bar is expected to open soon at 22 North Main St. in Rochester. The coffee shop will feature a boba bar, baked goods, sandwiches, soups and salads.
The company’s Facebook asked for the feedback of future customers with questions like, “Gourmet Crepes or Gourmet Waffles???”
The owners, husband and wife John Maranda and Kristina Enis-Maranda, chose crepes, they said last Thursday, which won the poll 32-19.
The couple also owns the Fallen Leaf Bistro, just down the street at 44 North Main St. The businesses will be run separately.
The opening day is expected to be announced any day now.
“Just waiting for the boba shipment to get here,” the Facebook page says. Dang supply chain delays.
Cookie time
Also in Rochester, chain Crumbl Cookies was set to celebrate its grand opening on Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight. The chain is known for serving unique flavors every week.
The store is located at the Ridge shopping mall, 150 Marketplace Blvd, Unit 11.
Other locations in New Hampshire include Nashua (two locations), Portsmouth and Salem.
Clean teeth
Maybe after all those coffees and cookies you’ll need a dentist.
Aspen Dental will replace a car dealer at the entrance to Ocean State Job Lot on Manchester Street in Derry. The closest Aspen appears to be in Methuen, Mass.
Also the former Luna Caprese site at 75 Daniel Webster Hwy in Merrimack is being redeveloped as Merrimack Smiles. The dentist’s office is now at 22 Greeley St.
The building will expand from approximately 4,500 square feet to approximately 5,600 square feet, according to Merrimack Planning Board documents.
