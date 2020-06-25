FRANCONIA — Thanks to brothers Thad and Trevor Presby, the town will once again have a grocery store — the Franconia Market and Deli.
Last December, the Presbys purchased the former Mac’s Market from Sherman V. Allen Inc./Mac’s Markets of Rutland, Vt., which had run the store since 2006.
“We feared it would be lost forever,” Thad Presby, 49, said of the store, which opens Tuesday.
Trevor Presby, 46, said the grocery store represents “another chance for me and Thad to do something” for Franconia.
The brothers, who are Franconia natives and residents, are the owners of Presby Construction, Presby Energy, three car washes, several storage facilities and a couple of gas stations – including directly across the street from the Franconia Market and Deli.
“We thought it (the grocery store) was going to be a remodel,” Thad said of the work that began in February and was “fast-tracked” to make next Tuesday’s opening, “but it might as well have been a total demo.”
“We saved three walls, a roof, and the cardboard compactor,” he said.
When asked how much the rehabilitation of the 10,000-square-foot space cost them, the brothers looked at each other, laughed, and replied “a lot.”
They said the store will cater equally to locals and visitors and that in addition to offering “all of the staples,” will have higher-end offerings. Among the national and local products, Trevor Presby said, are Boar’s Head meats; Bishop’s ice cream from Littleton; meats and cheeses from Meadowstone Farm in Bethlehem; and cut flowers from the Tarrnation Flower Farm of Sugar Hill.
Guy Kerstetter, a retired U.S. Navy cook, will manage the grocery store, which is a member of The Associated Grocers of New England cooperative. It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer all-day, hot food takeout; prepared meals and an in-store bakery and deli.
The aisles will be named after trails at the nearby Cannon Mountain ski resort, said Trevor Presby.
Kerstetter said family-run groceries such as E. M. Heath’s in Center Harbor, which bills itself as a “Dealer in Most Everything,” are the overall inspiration for the Franconia Market and Deli.
The store will employee upward of 30 people, the Presbys said.
“We’ve told everyone in our family to be prepared to work” at the grocery store, said Trevor Presby, with his brother interjecting “at least on Saturday.”
“We’re proud of what we’ve done,” Thad Presby said, noting “everything is redesigned.”
With one exception, Trevor Presby said, open coolers have been replaced by ones with doors, the lighting system is all LED, and there will be a significant savings in energy costs.
The brothers said they take particular satisfaction in knowing that the town’s lone grocery store is back to being owned and run by people who live in Franconia.
“We’re native. This is us,” said Trevor Presby, “and our offices are a quarter-mile down the road.
When the store opens, Thad Presby cautioned that the shelves will not be entirely filled, which is both by design and accident.
The design, he said, is to let customers suggest items they’d like the store to carry, while the accident is that, in a major endeavor, not everything shows up when it’s supposed to.
“We have plenty of toilet paper,” he added.