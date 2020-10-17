Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The Peabody Home in Franklin, shown on Friday, has received a $26 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program to build a new senior-living facility.
{span}Rendering of the “new” Peabody Home senior living facility in Franklin. The project has received a $26 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program.{/span}
FRANKLIN — The Peabody Home has been awarded $26 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build an assisted-living, independent-living and memory-care facility that will more than double its 37-resident capacity.
The new facility will include 13 memory-care apartments, 45 assisted-living apartments and 16 independent-living apartments. The project also will chave ommon space to take advantage of the home’s views of the Winnipesaukee River, which bends around a point where the facility is located.
