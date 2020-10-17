FRANKLIN — The Peabody Home has been awarded $26 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build an assisted-living, independent-living and memory-care facility that will more than double its 37-resident capacity.

The new facility will include 13 memory-care apartments, 45 assisted-living apartments and 16 independent-living apartments. The project also will chave ommon space to take advantage of the home’s views of the Winnipesaukee River, which bends around a point where the facility is located.

