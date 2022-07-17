FRANKLIN — The long-term care facility formerly known as the Peabody Home is nearing the completion of a major renovation/expansion.
Now known as Peabody Place, the facility in November 2020 received a $26 million loan for the work through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program.
When construction is completed about Jan. 31, 2023, Peabody Place will more than double its original size, with a total of 72 assisted-living, memory-care and independent-living apartment, Executive Director Howie Chandler said in a recent interview.
Whereas the Peabody Home was founded as a not-for-profit entity on a medical model, Peabody Place is based on “celebrating the moment,” Chandler said.
“Our primary focus is on the quality of life,” he said, although members will have all the medical care they need, too.
Peabody Home’s board of managers were at a crossroads a few years ago and had two options before them: “Go out of business or replace the facility,” said Chandler, adding that the managers also realized that they couldn’t go “small” either.
He said there has been minimal impact on members and staff because rather than close the facility, rolling construction has allowed them to move into new space as it is finished, but on a temporary basis.
Peabody Place is a statement by the board of managers that “we’re trying to be affordable, not exclusive,” Chandler said.
Depending on housing options and level of care, it costs about $3,000 a month to reside there, he said, with members paying through a home-equity conversion.
Three-thousand dollars “is not cheap,” Chandler acknowledged, “but it is cheaper than any other place” in central New Hampshire.
The next thing that the board committed to was providing employees “a living wage,” he said, while the third was “doing away with the health care and the dependency model.”
“We’re meeting people on their own terms,” he said.
Compared to similar facilities, Chandler said Peabody Place doesn’t charge either an entrance fee nor an application fee and members are free to leave at will.
“We have to earn their (members’) continued business every day,” Chandler said. “It’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity to exceed expectations.”
At build-out, Peabody Place will employ 50 people, he said.
Franklin Mayor Jo Brown on Monday hailed the Peabody Place renovation/expansion and the emphasis “about caring for the person as a whole.”
“That to me, is the direction for the future,” Brown said.