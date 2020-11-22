Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
A federal agency facing mounting scrutiny over how it doled out checks from a $212 billion pandemic relief program has privately directed employees not to use the word “fraud” in writing if they spot suspicious applications.
Workers reviewing requests for the Small Business Administration’s COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program have instead been told by managers to use alternative phrases, such as “duplicate,” according to four people who received the instructions and asked not to be identified discussing internal policies. The terms varied among teams and could be misleading, the people said.
Londonderry-based biotech lab and pharmaceutical production supplies manufacturer Foxx Life Sciences opened its third location and first overseas facility in Medchal, Hyderabad, India earlier this month. The newly built 20,000-square-foot building will serve as the company’s headquarters for…
A federal agency facing mounting scrutiny over how it doled out checks from a $212 billion pandemic relief program has privately directed employees not to use the word “fraud” in writing if they spot suspicious applications.