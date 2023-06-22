PALMER, Massachusetts — Friendly's closed its shop Monday at 1519 North Main St., leaving the Springfield-born icon with fewer than 118 restaurants total in 11 states from New Hampshire to Florida.

Employees were at the Palmer restaurant Wednesday, cleaning up and removing items. A sign directed customers to the next-closest locations: 1811 Boston Road in Springfield near the ice cream plant that bears the Friendly's name and 697 Southbridge St. in Auburn.