Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America, beams while showing off one of his favorite spots at Frito-Lay North America headquarters in Plano: the culinary innovation center kitchen. 

 ElÃ­as Valverde II/Dallas Morning News/TNS

DALLAS — By 2025, snack lovers should be able to worry less about the environment when buying bags of Lay’s, Cheetos, Doritos and more.

As part of parent company PepsiCo’s Pep+ initiative — which aims to make 100% of packaging recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable by 2025 — Frito-Lay and Quaker found a way to speed up sustainability innovation with a new Greenhouse Learning Center at its research and development headquarters in Plano.