Dottie Morris, chief diversity officer at Keene State College, discusses racism in Dover in 2019. A new research study says workers of color are overrepresented in many low paying frontline jobs but that promotions generally go to White workers.

Though workers of color are overrepresented in many of the lowest-paid frontline jobs, promotions generally go to White workers.

That’s according to new research by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., which analyzed mobility for the 95 million workers in industries like retail and food service who fill hourly and salaried roles for an average annual income of $33,000. It’s not for lack of interest — while more than 70% of those employees want to move up, only 4% make the leap to corporate.