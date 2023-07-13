FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken Jan. 18, 2022.

 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court on Thursday to order Microsoft to hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard.

A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying the agency had failed to show the deal would be illegal under antitrust law. The FTC appealed that loss late on Wednesday, and Microsoft has said it would fight that appeal.