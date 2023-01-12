Noncompetes

Republican Senator from Indiana Todd Young directs a question toward Xavier Becerra during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Becerra's nomination to be secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 24, 2021. (MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON — A proposal from the Federal Trade Commission to ban noncompete agreements aims to correct what some say is a harmful power imbalance between companies and employees, an issue prominent enough to have won over some members of the typically pro-business Republican Party.

The move, however, sets the stage for a fight — likely in the courts and potentially in Congress, if the pushback is strong — over whether the agency can legally intervene in what are essentially contracts between workers and their employers.