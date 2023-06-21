FTC-AMAZON-BG

Prime trailers at an Amazon delivery station in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Amazon.com Inc. is ceding its human-resources operation to machines, using software not only to manage workers in its warehouses but to oversee contract drivers, independent delivery companies and even the performance of its office workers. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Kathy Tran

 Kathy Tran

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com on Wednesday, alleging the e-commerce giant duped consumers into signing up for its Prime membership service and deliberately made it hard to cancel.

The consumer protection agency filed a lawsuit in Washington state federal court claiming that Amazon's website manipulates users into enrolling in Prime, where subscribers pay $139 a year for privileges like speedy free delivery, video streaming and access to 100 million songs. The cancellation process for Prime is also difficult to find and requires multiple steps, the FTC alleged. The agency said Amazon referred to the process internally as the "Iliad," after Homer's lengthy epic poem.