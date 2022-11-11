FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced on Friday it will file on bankruptcy, with its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, stepping down in the wake of a trading scandal that has embroiled the firm in regulatory inquiries.

The Justice Department and two federal regulators have launched probes into FTX, looking into whether the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange had skirted rules on safeguarding consumer deposits and relationships with trading affiliates, according to four people familiar with the inquiries.