Former FTX Chief Executive Bankman-Fried at a courthouse in New York

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arrives at a courthouse in New York on Friday. 

 EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

NEW YORK -- A judge on Friday revoked Sam Bankman-Fried's bail, after finding probable cause that the indicted founder of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange tampered with witnesses at least twice.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan announced the decision at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, less than two months before the scheduled October fraud trial.