BELMONT — After educating multiple generations of students, the Gale School — which alumni saved and which was relocated in 2020 — is getting ready for its second life as a satellite home for two Laconia nonprofits: the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region and Lakes Region Community Services.
And when the $2.4 million redevelopment is complete, ideally sometime in mid-2023, ownership of the 127-year old Gale School will transfer from the Save Our Gale School Committee to the Lakes Region Community Developers, that will it add to a portfolio of tax-paying properties.
That portfolio currently includes a congregate-living facility and 366 affordable rental housing units in Ashland, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Tilton and Wolfeboro, said Carmen Lorentz, the executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, on Monday.
She welcomed the eventuality of the Gale School becoming part of the portfolio that in 1998 was begun under the name of the Laconia Area Community Land Trust.
In recent years, the Land Trust got a new name and also expanded its mission “to include community facilities like the Gale School project,” said Lorentz, explaining that the group determined that “in addition to developing affordable housing we could develop affordable commercial space for non-profit partners.”
Adding that component, she said, “was a nice complement to what we’ve always done.”
By using a variety of grant funding, Lakes Region Community Developers will be able to offer both the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region and Lakes Region Community Services space in the Gale School that is below the commercial market rate.
Having a lower rent, said Becky Bryant and Chris Emond, who are respectively CEOs of Lakes Region Community Services and the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, will allow their organizations to have a presence on the traditional edges of their service areas while also generating new jobs.
Lorentz said the funding for the Gale School redevelopment consists of a Northern Border Regional Commission grant that has already been secured; and grants that have been applied for through the state’s Community Development Block Grant program; the NH Land and Community Heritage Investment Program; and the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives Program.
The largest piece of the funding, however, is an award of $750,000 in tax credits from the NH Community Development Finance Authority.
To receive a net of $600,000, Lakes Region Community Developers must sell $500,000 in tax credits by March 2022 and the rest by March 2023.
The $750,000 in CDFA tax credits is the most that Lakes Region Community Developers and its predecessor have ever received, said Lorentz. She said businesses that buy the credits can use them to offset New Hampshire taxes and direct money that would normally end up in the General Fund in Concord to “a project they care about locally.”
As of Monday, “We’ve already sold half of what we had to sell in the first year,” she said, noting that the purchases can be made online at tinyurl.com/54dfhxyy.
Bryant and Emond, in telephone interviews Oct. 22, said they looked forward to operating together at the Gale School.
Being in Belmont, said Bryant, will make it easier on some of the 1,000 persons that Lakes Region Community Services helps annually in Belknap and Grafton counties, as well as in parts of Sullivan and Merrimack counties.
The Gale School, said Bryant, “will be our first programming area in the last decade that will be opened up.” The Gale School offers “a much lower cost per foot than for us to find space commercially,” she said, and that “is why it really looked like a great project.”
Bryant said upwards of 20 jobs will be created at the Gale School and that regardless of space for in-person programs, which is needed, the school will also provide “hybrid space” in which virtual programs can be videotaped or Zoomed.
“We’re really excited about going into the Gale School,” said Bryant.
Emond said that at the Gale School, the Boys & Girls Club will operate its second early-childhood center in Belmont.
There’s “a big demand” for childcare, he said, especially for infants and toddlers, adding that Belmont’s location astride NH Route 106, means that it will serve parents going to work on either end of the highway in Laconia or Concord.
Emond said the early-childhood center at the Gale School will have as many as eight employees and he made a pitch to them.
“One thing that we’re trying to stress in the childcare industry is that it’s not as low paying as people think,” said Emond. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a worker shortage and “every business has had to raise what it’s paying,” he said, with the Boys & Girls Club being no exception.
In addition to a good wage, “We’re lucky enough to be able to offer some good benefits for people,” said Emond.