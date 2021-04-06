It took a while to notice, but Tyson Foods Inc. eventually realized late last year that more than 200,000 of its cattle seemed to have gone missing on a Washington state ranch.
It turns out that they never existed. That's the bizarre upshot from the collapse and bankruptcy of Easterday Ranches, which was under contract to house, raise and feed bovines for Tyson. All told, the episode cost the biggest U.S. meat company and another producer more than $200 million, and the rancher who gambled it away on cattle and corn futures may be headed for prison.
Many have shifted to working from home over the last year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, just 20% of all employed people whose jobs could be done remotely actually operated from home all or most of the time. That number has skyrocketed to 71% and 54% of people with jobs that could be done re…
Developers for Merrimack Park Place, the complex now under construction at the entrance to Merrimack Premium Outlets, are seeking permission to construct twice as many apartments as originally planned.