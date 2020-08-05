A Portsmouth company is finding success with its chemical-free topical treatment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep people wary of touching surfaces.
On March 29, crews from Fuze Biotech treated the Residence Inn, AC Hotel, Colwen Hotels, Sleepnet and The Kane Company offices. All five Portsmouth-area businesses remained open during the testing period to examine the impact of the topical treatment.
After a month, samples were taken from 19 different high-traffic areas, including from elevator buttons, lobby bars, check-in areas, conference tables and desks.
LexaMed of Ohio conducted an independent test that measured colony forming units, which are used in microbiology to estimate the number of viable bacteria or fungal cells in a sample.
LexaMed found that 58% of the tested areas had no colony forming units of bacteria, 26% had one and 16% had two. An average desk has 93,760 colony forming units of bacteria per square centimeter, according to officials at Fuze.
The same areas tested negative for fungal colony forming units.
Andrew Peterson, chief technology officer of Fuze Biotech, said he is often asked whether the treatment, which permanently binds to the surface or textile, can help stop the spread of COVID-19. He said that a virus cannot live long on any surface without a host, such as bacteria, fungus or microbes, and Fuze kills these microorganism hosts.
Peterson said that the company has been very busy recently because typical disinfectant solutions only work for 15 to 20 minutes. Fuze's product is typically reapplied every six months. Retailers looking for solutions for returned clothing and large arenas have reached out, he said.
Peterson said their testing gives customers peace of mind as they try to reopen for normal business.
“We don’t just leave you to yourself sitting alone on a cliff,” Peterson said. “Nobody is delivering that type of reporting that protects people from liability.”
Fuze treatments are under U.S. Food and Drug Administration review for possible applications in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Fuze is also working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to evaluate their product’s ability to assist in responding to the public health challenge the virus presents.
Ron Rockelein, vice president of operations for Colwen Hotels, said his company chose to have Fuze crews come in when COVID-19 started spreading in the region because they felt it was important to take an additional step to protect their employees and customers.
New Hampshire hotels and inns were closed on April 6 except for essential workers and vulnerable populations. All hotels were allowed to return to operating at 100% capacity on June 29.
Rockelein said all high-touch areas were treated.
“It was definitely worth the investment,” Rockelein said Tuesday.
For more information, visit www.fuzebiotech.com.