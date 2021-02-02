GameStop store in Chicago

A customer browses merchandise at a GameStop store in Chicago.

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg

GameStop Corp.’s rally came to a screeching halt this week as the shares dropped below the $100 milestone level at one point during Tuesday’s session.

The stock rebounded to $129.07 at 11:50 a.m. in New York before triggering its fourth volatility halt of the day after sliding as low as $74.22. The stock has now given up nearly three-quarters of the spectacular gains that were fueled by last month’s attack on short sellers.

Tuesday, February 02, 2021