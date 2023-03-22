Meme stock GameStop Corp jumped nearly 50% in early trading on Wednesday as the video game retailer's first profitable quarter in two years squeezed bearish investors and ignited a surge in other stocks popular among retail traders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc gained 5.3%, while Bed Bath & Beyond rose 7.5%. Both shares, along with GameStop, were at the heart of a meme stocks frenzy in 2021 driven by small investors coordinating on social media.