GameStop Corp. is up more than 400% this year. To see how far the game retailer has outrun anyone's ability to render sensible analysis, consider what its current dizzying rally has done to Wall Street's best guesses of its value.
Now perched close to $100 a share, hoisted by a short squeeze ignited and arguably organized in chat rooms, the stock is about $83 above the average forecast of equity handicappers tracked by Bloomberg. The ratio between the two is by far the biggest in the Russell 3000 and jumped for a third day, as crazed trading capped a stretch in which the 37-year-old company burned bears who had shorted 139% of its shares.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy is "completely off the table" after the cash-strapped movie theater chain raised an additional $917 million to help cushion the blow from the pandemic.
Drugmaker Merck & Co on Monday said it will end development of its two COVID-19 vaccines, and will focus pandemic research on treatments, with initial efficacy data on an experimental oral antiviral expected by the end of March.