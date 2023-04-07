Black jobless

A healthcare career fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina on Feb. 28, 2023. The Department of labor is scheduled to release initial jobless claims figures on March 2.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg

The gap between the Black and White unemployment rate -- a closely watched benchmark of inequality in the labor market -- shrank to its narrowest level on record in March as African Americans saw outsized gains in employment.

The Black unemployment rate plunged to 5% last month, the lowest level in data going back to the early 1970s. It's still 1.8 percentage points above the rate for White Americans -- which was unchanged at 3.2% in March -- but that gap is the smallest ever.