Gas prices

Drivers line up for gas at the Costco in Elk Grove in March. The national average per-gallon price for regular unleaded was $3.64 on Tuesday.

 Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

Easing the financial strain of higher turkey costs, gas prices are falling across the country as the Thanksgiving Day holiday approaches.

Travel club AAA says prices at the pump have already declined 12 cents a gallon nationally compared to last week and should fall further.