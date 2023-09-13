WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as the cost of gasoline surged, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years, likely giving the Federal Reserve cover to leave interest rates unchanged next Wednesday.

The mixed report from the Labor Department on Wednesday was published a week before the Fed's policy meeting and followed data this month showing an easing in labor market conditions in August. Economists, however, believe officials at the U.S. central bank will continue to signal an additional rate hike this year given the stickiness in services inflation.