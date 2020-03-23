General Electric's aviation wing will cut 10 percent of its domestic workforce in the coming months because of the novel conoravirus, becoming the latest in a string of companies -- especially in the hard-hit aviation sector -- announcing massive drawbacks in response to the economic downtown.
In a letter to employees Monday, G.E. Chairman and Chief Executive Lawrence Culp Jr., announced that he and David Joyce, the company's vice chairman and head of its aviation unit, will forgo their salaries for the rest of 2020. He also said the company had instituted a hiring freeze, canceled scheduled merit raises and will furlough half of the company's maintenance, repair and engine overhaul workers for 90 days.
The layoffs, which will affect 2,600 hourly and salaried workers, and other moves will save the company $500 million and $1 billion, Culp wrote.
"With regard to our financial position, our company is sound," he wrote. "However, what we don't know about the magnitude and duration of this pandemic still outweighs what we do know."
GE Aviation employs around 52,000 workers worldwide, half of whom are in the United States. GE Aviation employs about 900 workers at a plant in Hooksett, N.H., according to the most figures provided by the company.
GE is also discussing further reductions among international employees.
Culp wrote that other divisions of the company were scaling up to manufacture more CT and ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, ventilators and patient monitors to meet the demand of health care workers.
GE Aviation makes aircraft engines, including the machines that power Boeing's 777s and 787 Dreamliners. The company said 33,000 of its engines are in service.
But the air travel industry has been one of the hardest hit by the near social shutdown caused by the fast-spreading covid-19 virus. Airports in recent weeks have transformed into virtual ghost towns. Major air carriers -- including United, American and Delta -- have announced major cuts in flight offerings. Regional airlines, which fly connecting routes on contract for mainline carriers, are in deep distress; Compass Airlines declared it would cease operations at the end of the month.
Even the private jet industry has asked for government assistance.
The aviation industry is hoping for a rescue package worth more than $50 billion from Congress, plus another $25 billion in loans and tax relief.
Culp told employees that GE was supporting aviation industry efforts for a bailout, but "we have not sought any provisions in stimulus bills that would benefit GE exclusively."