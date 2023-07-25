General Electric raised its full-year guidance and reported second-quarter results that blew past Wall Street's expectations as the manufacturer capitalizes on rebounding renewable-energy orders and an air travel boom that continues to drive demand for jet engines.

Adjusted earnings in 2023 will be $2.10 to $2.30 a share, the maker of aerospace and power-generation equipment said Tuesday in a statement. That's up from no more than $2 and above the $2.05 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. GE now expects free cash flow of as much as $4.6 billion compared with no more than $4.2 billion under its prior outlook.