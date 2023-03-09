FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows General Eletric logo

CINCINNATI, Ohio - General Electric Co forecast revenue at its cash-cow aviation business to grow by at least low-double digits through 2025 on strong demand for jet engines and aftermarket services, sending its shares more than 8% higher on Thursday.

Through this period, it also expects profit margins at GE Aerospace to be about 20%, company executives told investors at a conference in Ohio.