GE Aviation

A row of the milling machines used by GE Aerospace in Hooksett, where the company manufactures jet engines and employs nearly 900 workers.

 Travis Morin/Union Leader file

General Electric expects profit margins at its aviation division to continue to expand over the long term as an independent business, the company said Thursday.

GE Aerospace, which today primarily makes and services jet engines, should also see revenue growth at a mid- to high-single-digit rate and generate free cash flow “in line with net income” over the same period, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in a statement.

Bloomberg’s Richard Clough contributed to this report.