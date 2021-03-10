General Electric sank after agreeing to sell its jet-leasing business to rival AerCap Holdings for more than $30 billion, a deal that creates an aircraft-finance giant in a market still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The transaction also signals the end of GE Capital, the once-mighty finance unit, whose remnants will be folded into the broader company. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said the deal would "de-risk" GE, in part by reducing debt, yet S&P Global Ratings warned of a downgrade because of increased leverage. GE will take a $3 billion noncash charge on the deal in the first quarter.

