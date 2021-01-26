General Electric surged after predicting that cash from its industrial operations would jump this year, signaling renewed progress in Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp's effort to revive the industrial giant.
Industrial free cash flow will be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion this year, GE said in an earnings statement Tuesday. Analysts had been expecting $2.57 billion for the closely watched metric, which investors view as a gauge of the strength of the company's manufacturing divisions.
