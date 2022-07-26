GE

The logo of General Electric is featured on a banner in Plant 23 at the GE Aviation Engine Services facility in Singapore, on Nov. 22. 2021. 

 Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

General Electric beat Wall Street's expectations for second-quarter profit and reported surprise positive cash flow as sales at the key jet-engine division soared, buoying the conglomerate despite supply woes that continue to pressure the balance sheet.

GE Aerospace's sales jumped 27% while orders climbed 26% in the period, the company said Tuesday in a statement, as rebounding travel boosted demand. That helped push the parent company's profit to 78 cents a share, easily outpacing the 37-cent average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.