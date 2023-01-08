Trends

Kanarys co-founders Star Carter, left, chief operating officer, and Mandy Price, CEO, pose for a portrait at their office in 2020 in Dallas. Kanarys is a Dallas tech startup that provides a platform for employees to anonymously review a company and also a service to companies to promote better diversity, equity and inclusion.

 Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

The past year has been rife with evolving ideas about what future workplaces might look like. There’s been a shift in what workers expect from their jobs and who those workers are.

Employees are no longer interested in burning the midnight oil, said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys, a tech company that provides organizations with diversity, equity and inclusion data.