Family leave policies, though limited in scope and typically unpaid in the United States, have hamstrung the progress toward gender wage parity since the 1990s, according to an economic paper.

The policies, led by the federal Family and Medical Leave Act enacted in 1993 and other state-based programs, account for 94% of the stalling out of steady improvement that had taken place in the two preceding decades, according to economists Peter Blair of Harvard University and Benjamin Posmanick of St. Bonaventure University.