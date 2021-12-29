Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company with a location in Manchester’s Millyard, has closed up shop.
Its prominent sign atop 50 Commercial St. has been taken down.
Geneia operated as a subsidiary of Capital Blue Cross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., from 2012 until November, according to a company statement.
“Capital moved a team of former Geneia employees in-house to support essential services and operations for existing clients,” the statement reads.
The company declined to say how many worked for Geneia or how many stayed on with Capital. About 50 worked in the Millyard before the office temporarily closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capital continues to operate Geneia’s Theon Care Collaborator platform internally. The advanced analytics platform “is designed to promote personalized patient care and better align population-specific cost management and quality improvement programs,” according to its website.
The Geneia Data Intelligence Lab (GDI Lab) used machine learning techniques to create a “risk score model” that enables health plans to act on the insights to prevent health deterioration and future costs.
Manchester executive Heather Staples Lavoie was promoted from president to president and CEO in April 2020.
“A tiny few startups go out with a bang; most often they do so with a whisper. I am grateful for the decade of success we had, even if we could not be among the tiny few,” she wrote on LinkedIn.