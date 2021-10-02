After playing a few video games at Electric Avenue Arcade in Manchester on a recent evening, Nick Gilbert decided to try his hand at Skee-Ball.
Sounds reminiscent of an amusement park rang out right after two tokens were inserted.
“There is something nostalgic about the sounds of an arcade,” he said. The games include Pac-Man, Tron, Space Invaders and a whole bunch of pinball machines.
The arcade bar — or barcade as some call it — has reopened under a new owner, Sean Greenlaw. He bought the place from Chuck and Sara Vorias, who decided to focus on other endeavors.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, people were advised to limit physical contact and watch what they touched. That put into question how places like Electric Avenue would operate as the pandemic progressed. Soon the worries faded.
Not only has Electric Avenue reopened, a new arcade opened in North Conway and another is coming to Concord. The trend of old school fun remains high, according to the Arcade, Food & Entertainment Complexes.
The industry group says the coin-operated facilities reached a peak in the 1980s, but the industry has seen significant growth in the past five years, according to a report. Much of it is due to the growth of nationwide companies like Dave & Buster’s, which opened its first Granite State store in August 2020.
Last month, Dave & Buster’s reported that store sales increased 3.6% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2019.
Unlike Dave & Buster’s, which features new flashy machines, Electric Avenue focuses on old favorites. The growth of gaming consoles and PC games started to draw people away from arcades after its peak.
“You are seeing a resurgence because people want to interact with the classics,” Greenlaw said.
Greenlaw, 36, had visited Electric Avenue a few times before the pandemic. He saw on social media the business was for sale.
The listing price was $149,000. Greenlaw said he reached a deal with the Vorias for a comparable amount.
“I took a look at my life and I said, ‘Let me do something new,’” Greenlaw said. “The worst thing they could have said was no.”
The Skee-Ball machines originally came from Funspot in Laconia — which claims to be the largest arcade in the world.
Family fun
The owners of WOW Fried Chicken and Subs on Concord’s Pleasant Street will open WOW Arcade on the corner of North Main. The arcade will be coin operated and includes a downstairs function space.
The restaurant had a few games and people kept asking for them, said Saif Khudair, whose family owns the businesses. They decided to bring some family fun to downtown Concord.
“It is a little boring,” he said. “There are only breakfast places, offices and banks everywhere.”
The arcade will feature Ms. Pac-Man and other classics. Unlike Electric Avenue, there will be no alcoholic beverages.
The family expects a wide range of customers — those who remember playing the games as kids and those who are younger looking for the experience.
In late May, Ryan’s Family Amusement opened a game room at Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway that includes newer machines, including a Disney “Frozen”-themed game. The chain has locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Some of the 45 games include virtual reality equipment. Most of the games are less than three years old.
“We’re more built for family entertainment rather than just arcade games. It is more of a family fun center,” said Michael Crowley, managing partner. The developers reached out to the brand about opening.
“They wanted entertainment because they have so much retail, so they needed some balance,” he said.
The brand chose to require staff to wear masks because of the delta variant, but guests aren’t required to do so.
Business has met or exceeded 2019 levels at most of the company’s locations.
“Our business up there is very steady,” Crowley said. “ We are already looking to expand the building, and we are working with the landlord.”
Vintage vibe
Greenlaw is no stranger to arcades. His father ran Dream Machine in Newington.
A sign behind the bar at Electric Avenue offers a fair warning about some of the machines, which are from the ’80s and ’90s.
“Remember some of us are 30 to 40 years old! (That is 1 million in tech years). Sometimes we glitch, get stuck, slow down or something funky,” the sign reads.
Greenlaw said the Asteroids machine was being a little finicky when he turned it on. “It figured itself out,” he said.
One machine had a screen collapse that either needs a monitor or board — and Greenlaw doesn’t know which one.
“Finding parts for some of these is really tough,” he said. “The tech in there is ancient, so sometimes diagnosing the problem is difficult.”
He hopes to slowly incorporate new offerings. Maybe a workout class on Saturday mornings or video game tournaments. For some older gaming systems he needs to buy and install vintage tube TVs.
“The vibe I am trying to cultivate is that you are hanging out in your friend’s basement,” he said.
The bar has drawn old and new customers, many of whom moved to New Hampshire because of the pandemic.
Gilbert, 27, who works for Fidelity Investments, has already been to the arcade three times since its reopening. He feels like he missed the “Golden Age” of arcades.
“There is something unique about coming to an arcade and gaming with your friends in person on these classic, more simple games,” he said.
He’s really starting to like Tron, which tried for the first time the other day.
“I just spent five bucks on it,” he said.