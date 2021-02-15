GILFORD — Formerly affiliated with the bankrupt LRGHealthcare, Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists will close its doors on March 31 after failing to reach a new agreement with Concord Hospital.
In a deal that still needs approval from the New Hampshire Attorney General, Concord Hospital in December received the OK from a federal bankruptcy judge to acquire LRGHealthcare, which is the parent of both Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and Franklin Regional Hospital, for $30 million.
CONCORD — Not even an annual one-month abstinence initiative could slow the pandemic-spiked flow of alcohol in New Hampshire, to the benefit of the state’s coffers and the concern of substance abuse prevention groups.
BERLIN — From a modest upbringing in Manchester’s South End, Bruce Luksza has ambitious plans for the City That Trees Built, where, after recent approval from the planning board, he has embarked on a $5 million effort to transform the 300-acre Jericho Gateway Family Campground into an ATV Sh…