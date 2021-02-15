Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in Gilford
Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in Gilford is closing on March 31 because of an inability to reach accord on a provider-service agreement with Concord Hospital.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

GILFORD — Formerly affiliated with the bankrupt LRGHealthcare, Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists will close its doors on March 31 after failing to reach a new agreement with Concord Hospital.

In a deal that still needs approval from the New Hampshire Attorney General, Concord Hospital in December received the OK from a federal bankruptcy judge to acquire LRGHealthcare, which is the parent of both Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and Franklin Regional Hospital, for $30 million.

