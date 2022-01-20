GILSUM — W.S. Badger Company unveiled its first-ever “brand refresh” earlier this month, which started with the company’s sunscreen line.
Though 25 years old, the small family-owned company has always does its branding and marketing in-house, or more accurately within the family, co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton said.
Hamilton recently took over Badger with her sister, Co-CEO Emily Schwerin-Whyte.
Badger was founded by their father, Bill Whyte, in 1995.
“My father started the company back in the mid-90s. Then my mother (Katie Schwerin), my sister and I came into the company at various different points. … The original product was a balm for hardworking hands,” created by her father, Hamilton said, “He was a carpenter, contractor out here in New England and had very rough cracked hands during the winter.”
He chose the name Badger Balm for the product.
“He felt the badger was a really good representation. They dig in the earth, they are hardworking, they are protective of their families,” she said.
They are also nocturnal, which was never a good fit for the company’s sunscreen line.
So when the sisters recently took over, they decided it was time to reevaluate the company’s mission and values and how those are expressed to the public.
“We are now second generation, female-led company with a range of different personal care protects and not all of them are the original hard-working hand balms that we had as our first products,” Hamilton said.
Badger first started making sunscreen around 2005, Hamilton said, after an employee was diagnosed with skin cancer and told by their doctor they had to wear sunscreen every day. Most sunscreens at the time were chemical-based, she said.
At the time, “Mineral sunscreens had fallen out of favor and people were looking for chemical sunscreens — easy to apply, large family size, spray-on cheap — and at the time we came out with a hard to apply mineral sunscreen,” she said.
Within a year of making its first sunscreen, the tide had turned and mineral-based sunscreens were in high demand. All major sunscreen brands have a mineral-based option at this point, she said, but it remains 50 percent of Badger’s sales, she said.
Hamilton said in their rebranding they wanted to convey the ecological importance and connection of their sunscreen to nature and health so they invited British wildlife illustrator Rachel Hudson to envision the artwork of Badger’s sunscreen line.
“The one-of-a-kind illustrations she created beautifully capture the intersection of science, conservation and art. Bold shapes and lively colors depict coastal birds along Big Sur, vibrant fish and corals of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and pelicans that surfers encounter racing across the waves,” Badger said in an announcement.
Badger also announced it is launching a new SPF 50 Adventure Sport in an infinitely recyclable tin.
Over the coming months, Badger plans to roll out new art for its entire line of personal care products, which includes face, lip, hair, and body to bug repellent and outdoor protection.
Hamilton said while new and exotic wildlife may be taking center stage on some of the company’s branding, the badger will remain on every product.
Badger manufactures all of its products at its Gilsum manufacturing site and sells its products across the country as well as in 26 other countries.