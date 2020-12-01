Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NEW YORK — Stock markets rose and safe havens such as U.S. Treasury bonds dipped Tuesday as strong factory data and signs that coronavirus vaccinations could be administered by the end of the year helped prolong a worldwide rally in risk assets even as the pandemic accelerated.
Bets on more easing from the Federal Reserve to help the economy through the winter pushed the dollar index down 0.817% to 2½-year lows as riskier currencies rose.
